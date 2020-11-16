Super League club Hull FC are keen to bring in Cronulla forward Scott Sorensen.

Totalrl.com are reporting that Sorensen could be set for a move over to England following the conclusion of the 2020 season, with Hull having a quota spot after the departure of Albert Kelly and the retirement of Gareth Ellis.

Sorensen has reportedly been offered to Super League clubs by Cronulla and Hull are the club that lead the race to secure his signature despite interest from other clubs.

Sorensen’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year, which has led to his representatives looking to pursue opportunities in the Super League.

The 27-year-old has played 34 games for the Sharks since moving from Canberra for the 2018 season.