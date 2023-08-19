The Cronulla Sharks have reportedly begun talks with forward Toby Rudolf regarding a contract extension as he gets set to enter the open market on November 1.

Rudolf has been a consistent performer in the Sharks outfit for the past four seasons since debuting in 2020, including this year, where he has been a first-choice starting prop when fit. While he has played at least 20 games in the past three seasons, he will unfortunately not achieve that feat in 2022 after he was on the sidelines for an extended period of time due to suffering a foot injury.

The injury saw him miss every game from Round 6 to Round 18 before making a successful return against the Wests Tigers in Round 19. Developed into a leader of the club's forward pack, Rudolf has been invaluable to the Sharks' success in the middle of the field.

Entering the final year of his current contract, it is understood that the Sharks have scheduled talks with the forward's management as they look to extend his tenure at the club, per News Corp.

In his 12 NRL games this season, Rudolf has scored one try and managed 24 tackle busts, 483 post-contact metres and 12 offloads to go along with 351 tackles (91.2 per cent efficiency) and 1321 total running metres- averaging just above 110 metres per game.

