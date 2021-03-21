Melbourne Storm great Cooper Cronk has come to Penrith’s defence over the ongoing contract saga surrounding young half Matt Burton.

Burton penned a three-year deal with Canterbury in November, with his time at Belmore set to start in 2022.

However, the Bulldogs have remain persistent with their call to lure Burton to Canterbury a year early, with the Panthers standing firm on having the 21-year-old play out his contract at the mountains.

The Bulldogs had been tabled a trade offer by the Panthers last month that would have seen former Maroon Dylan Napa head to Penrith in exchange for Burton’s early release, an offer that was quickly turned down.

Reports surrounding the Bulldogs’ continued push for Burton found a new surface this week as the Panthers and Bulldogs clashed at Bankwest Stadium.

For the second straight week, the Panthers were able to shutout their opponents in a 28-0 romping over the Bulldogs.

Burton didn’t feature in the match, instead featuring in the NSW Cup. But an opportunity to come into the 17 is on the cards as star halfback Nathan Cleary is under an injury cloudy following a head knock from Saturday’s match.

With discussions surrounding Burton’s future given air once again, Cronk took the opportunity to support Penrith’s decision to hold onto their rising star.

“It’s ridiculous this conversation,” Cronk said on Fox League.

“The kid is contracted to Penrith and Penrith are in the box seat in a premiership window to win the competition.

“Why did Wayne Bennett recruit Benji Marshall? For exactly the same thing. If a gun half goes down at some stage, he’s got a really ready-made half replacement.