Jarrod Croker is already considered a Canberra Raiders legend, but his illustrious 300th NRL game remains elusive as time and injury plague the tail end of his career.

The 292-game NRL veteran has managed only 13 matches in two years, appearing for the green machine just once in 2022 due to a shoulder injury.

However, Croker remains resolute, telling the AAP on Wednesday that he is unwilling to concede just 8 games shy of the 300-game milestone.

"It'd be a dream, there's no denying that it's what I want to do," Croker said.

"But not many people get to 292 either, we'll just take as many as we can and do whatever I can for the club, whether it's NRL, NSW Cup, or whatever it is.

"It's hard to avoid - but I'd rather answer those questions than the people who come up to me on the street and ask if I still play.

"There was a period there I was never away from footy, never injured, and all of a sudden it's all come in spades."

The former club captain that led Canberra to the 2019 Grand Final finds himself fourth in the Raiders' pecking order at centre due to the emergence of Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris and Harley Smith-Shields.

"It's good for the depth we have ... it's tough for me cause I've got to get back in the team with all those players there (but) it's a good position for the club," Croker continued.

Croker will get the chance to stamp his authority back in the centres this Sunday when he leads the Raiders against the Bulldogs in the NRL pre-season challenge.