Canberra Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker insists he's happy to play on a significantly reduced wage next season if the club allows him to play on.

The centre, who just appeared in his 300th NRL game, is off-contract at the end of the season, and there have been no reports on what lies in his future.

Currently earning a reported $700,000 per season, Croker admitted to the Sydney Morning Herald that he is willing to play on an extremely reduced wage.

“If the club wants me to keep playing, I'll keep playing for whatever they need,” Croker said via the Herald.

“The role for me here at the club, I'll put my hand up for anything. I'm not silly. I know if I'm playing next year it'll be on a reduced [contract].

"I wouldn't be on much and that's fine. I just love playing footy and I've always been like that.

“I wouldn't be going in there barking up trees for money, I know I can't take up salary cap space. I'm not silly in that regard.

“I went looking for [Furner] last week but apparently he's on holiday this week. I'll go in and talk to him, essentially it's up to him and Sticky."

The club boasts an amazing depth of players in the backline, even without Jarrod Croker on the field, all of whom are contracted for the next few seasons.

Sebastian Kris and Nick Cotric are signed until 2024, while Xavier Savage, Albert Hopoate and Matt Timoko all have deals running to the end of 2025.

If Croker does sign an extension with the Raiders, the minimum amount he can play for is $300,000. This is due to the notional value set by the NRL's salary cap auditor.