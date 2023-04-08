Just seven days removed from imploring Latrell Mitchell to be involved from the start of South Sydney Rabbitohs' games, the star fullback put on an excellent display in his 150th NRL game during a demolition job of the Canterbury Bulldogs.

In what was ultimately a 50 points to 16 beat down, Mitchell scored two tries in the first half, and added to it with a third in the second half.

He had a hand in plenty of other tries too, assisting a pair and leading South Sydney for running metres with 191, spending most of the 80 minutes as a threat with the ball.

The performance came after South Sydney fell to the Melbourne Storm last weekend, a game in which Demetriou said in the aftermath that Mitchell needed to find ways to be involved from the opening minutes.

The coach said at his post-game press conference this week that even though Mitchell didn't have as many involvements, they were better involvements. He still implored his fullback for consistency on a week-to-week basis.

"He did, but he probably touched the ball less than he did last week," Demetriou said.

"But that's what we need to do. We need to get him the ball in the right positions because as a fullback, the things he can do, there is no other player in the comp who can do them.

"Tonight he was Latrell Mitchell, and that's what we want from him every week."

Demetriou said that Mitchell's 150th game could serve as a lesson for the entire club, who he asked to find excitement in playing out the 80 minutes each week.

It's something South Sydney have, to a degree, struggled with in recent seasons, and it's a trend which has carried over to 2023.

The Round 6 win leaves the club with a three and three record, with wins on their list against the Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles (in golden point) and the Bulldogs, while they have suffered losses against defending premiers the Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm.

"I think that's a lesson for us all," Demetriou said.

"We have to find that fuel every week that gets us excited to get out there for the 80 minutes. We were awesome for the first four rounds but dipped last week.

"Latrell is no different to every other player in the team - you have to find that excitement."

Club captain Cameron Murray said after the 34-point win for South Sydney that the team had plenty to play for, and it showed throughout the course of the contest after what he described as a "special week" in the lead-up to the milestone match for the star fullback, who played for the Australian Kangaroos at the Rugby League World Cup last year.

"It was a special week," Murray said on Latrell Mitchell's 150th NRL game.

"We had some tough conversations, had a bit of a review about Block 1, and I thought everyone was optimistic about where we were heading.

"Had a bit to play for this week with Latrell's milestone, and we had a nice jersey presentation yesterday. His brother Shaq presented the jersey, and it was nice to see how much it meant for Latrell and all his family with where he has come from and where he is heading.

"We all came in knowing we were all going to be up for it and pretty excited for the occasion, so glad that Latrell is smiling out there and enjoying his footy, and really glad with how we performed."

Mitchell, who will be almost an automatic inclusion for Brad Fittler's State of Origin side when it's named for Game 1 of the series on May 31, will lead the Rabbitohs into battle against former coach Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins in a Thursday night blockbuster next weekend.