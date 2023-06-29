Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has delivered a firm statement when asked if he would return to the Origin arena as NSW Blues coach.

Ever since the NSW Blues were defeated in Game 2 of Origin, there has been constant speculation on the status of Brad Fittler as coach and who would take his place if he was to leave the job.

One coach that was linked with taking Fittler's place is current Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

It wouldn't be the first time Bellamy would coach NSW, after taking the role between 2008-10 - losing every series.

In front of media today, Bellamy gave a resenting response when asked on the topic.

“No,” he said when asked about interest in becoming the Blues' future coach.

“Freddy (Fittler) is NSW coach and that's how it is and how it should be. I'm coach of Storm for this year and next year and that's all I am concentrating on.”

The Melbourne Storm will play at a different stadium this week, leaving their converted AAMI Park for the new and improved Marvel Stadium.

It will be their first time playing at the venue since ANZAC Day 2010. This game is familiar to Storm fans as it came in the midst of the fallout from the salary cap scandal.

"We played really well that night, a lot on emotion,” he added.

“I didn‘t think it had been that long since we played here.”