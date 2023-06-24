Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has earnt the backing of Matthew Johns and Storm chief Matt Tripp as the NSW Blues coaching job is up in the air.

After back-to-back series losses in State of Origin, Brad Fittler is likely to be on the outs as NSW Blues coach, with the NSW Origin coaching race picking up.

One individual who has been backed to lead the Blues in 2024 is Storm head coach Craig Bellamy. Bellamy, who coached Queensland coach Billy Slater, was quickly endorsed by Johns after the former Knight ruled himself out of the job.

Storm chief Matt Tripp has also backed Bellamy to take the job.

It wouldn't be the first time he has coached NSW, having done so between 2008-10. Bellamy will also have the benefit of leaving the Storm in the hand of Jason Ryles, who is seen as Bellamy's eventual successor at Melbourne.

“I think he's the best coach on the planet, so of course there's merit in him doing it, but whether he'd do it or not remains to be seen," Tripp said, via the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I don't think Craig will do it.

“Of course I think Craig would do a good job, but do I think Craig will do it? The answer is ‘No'.

“Given how driven he is and focused he is on the task at hand, which is coaching the Melbourne Storm week to week, I just don't see it happening.

“He taught Billy and those guys how to prepare. Unless he could throw 100 per cent effort at it, which might come after his time coaching the Storm, I think it's highly improbable it will take place next year.”

In the lead-up to the Storm's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, Bellamy was asked whether he would make an Origin return.

“I'm coaching here this year and next year, that's about all my thoughts are," he stated.