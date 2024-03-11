Two tries away from becoming the club's all-time top tryscorer, North Queensland Cowboys veteran Kyle Feldt aims to earn a new contract.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the 2015 Grand Final hero admitted that he wants to remain at the club and play beyond 2024. However, he revealed that a new deal won't be discussed until he overtakes Matt Bowen's try-scoring record.

A veteran of the club, the 32-year-old has appeared in 193 games for the Cowboys since debuting in 2013 and has continued to be a mainstay of the club's line-up.

The two-time Queensland representative entered this season after scoring 13 tries in 18 games last year, earning a starting spot in the team ahead of Semi Valemei.

"I think my drive is a little bit more now," Feldt said after the win over the Dolphins via AAP.

"I have a kid and another one on the way. I just want to go out there and make my wife and kids proud. Not only them, but myself as well. I think today was a great example that I still have a lot more in the tank."

"It is round one. Who knows? We will see how it goes," he added.

"I am just here to play week-by-week and cement my spot in the team."

Feldt was only a rookie when Matt Bowen was still with the Cowboys, and he is now close to overtaking a player he used to learn from in training.

The winger has 129 career tries and needs one more to equal the club legend and two more to overtake him. This historic honour could happen this weekend as the Cowboys take on the Newcastle Knights.

"I hadn't really been thinking about (Bowen's record) too much until today," he said.

"It is always something playing in the back of my mind and unfortunately I am two tries short still. It will be a good accolade to have but I am still chasing it."

"He taught me a lot then and in the years prior when I was in the under 20s. I was very lucky to play one season with him as well," the winger continued.

"He taught me about kick-returns, positioning and how they kick on last plays.

"Also about being able to judge where a ball is going to land ... and to always take the first carry and never give it to your fullback. Just fundamental footy stuff."