The North Queensland Cowboys have signed former centre Javid Bowen.

The club announced in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that they have brought the 27-year old back on a one-year deal for 2021.

Bowen played 36 games for the club from 2016-2019, scoring 10 tries.

He returned to the club at the beginning of pre-season but suffered a shoulder injury before Christmas that is expected to sideline him for the first month of the season.

Cowboys Head of Football Micheal Luck said Bowen would help bolster the club’s outside back stocks.

“We identified a need to add depth to our outside backs when looking at our last roster spot,” Luck told cowboys.com.au.

“Javid really impressed us in his stint before Christmas and his attitude and professionalism since having surgery proved to us he deserves another chance in the NRL.

“Javid knows he will start the year with the Pride,but there is a real opportunity for him to return to the NRL and be a significant contributor to our team in 2021 as he continues to show diligence with his rehab and plays well when he is back on the field.”