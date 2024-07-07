Reuben Cotter, the co-captain of the North Queensland Cowboys, is set to receive a massive contract upgrade as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Over the past couple of seasons, Cotter has cemented himself as one of the best forwards in the competition and has the ability to play any position in the forward pack including at hooker.

The club's co-captain, Cotter, went from appearing in six matches in 2021 to being a regular member of the QLD Maroons and Australian Kangaroos team following breakout seasons in 2022 and 2023 and was awarded the captaincy of the club alongside Tom Dearden.

Likely to be one of the most sought-after players in the NRL come November 1, Cotter is set to earn a three-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth around $2.5 million, per The Courier Mail.

The publication understands that the contract will see him earn around $800,000 per season until the end of 2028 - a $400,000 increase from his current salary.

“Everything about ‘Rubes' is inspirational,” halfback Chad Townsend said about his teammate.

“He leads our team so well, his leadership qualities and actions are incredible. It has been awesome to see him grow from where he was to where he is now.

“His growth has been incredible on and off the field _ his maturity, the way he approaches the game and his professionalism. He will have a long representative career with Queensland.

“As a New South Welshman, I don't want to talk him up too much but Rubes will be one of Queensland's great Origin players.

“He has been an honour to work with and it would be great if the Cowboys kept him for the long haul.”

The reported new contract will make the 25-year-old one of the highest-paid players at the Cowboys.

Earning around $800,000 a season, he will join Valentine Holmes ($850,000), Jeremiah Nanai ($900,000) and Jason Taumalolo ($950,000) as the most-paid players at the club.

It is understood that playmaker Tom Dearden is on a great amount of money, too, but his salary is yet to be confirmed. He is likely earning anywhere from $800,000 to $1,200,000 a season.

While one may wonder how can the Cowboys afford to upgrade the contract, Chad Townsend's departure from the club at the end of the season will free up funds worth $700,000.

Coen Hess is also on top-money with a contract that sees him earn $550,000 this season, but his extension will likely see a downgrade in salary due to the amount of injuries he has sustained over the years.