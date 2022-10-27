The North Queensland Cowboys are on the verge of locking up another star talent, with Reece Robson expected to extend his stay in the coming days.

Robson's services are set to hit the open market on November 1st, and the Cowboys are keen to get pen to paper before rival clubs can get in his ear.

According to Newscorp, it seems all but certain that Robson will continue his NRL journey with the Cowboys for 2023 and beyond.

The Dragons junior has been up North since 2020 and has been instrumental to the Cowboys' turn of fortune in 2022.

Notching up just shy of 2000 running metres and 1101 tackles in 26 appearances in the Cowboys' charge back into finals football.

His exceptional season also drew the attention of Origin selectors when he joined Brad Fittler's Blues camp before the Origin decider earlier this year.

Long-term commitment from Robson would complete a successful signing spree from Todd Payten after the club locked down electric fullback Scott Drinkwater till the end of 2027, as well as Origin debutant Murray Taulagi, hot forward prospect Griffin Neame and experienced veterans such as Jordan McLean and Jake Granville. That is in addition to today's news which will see the club bringing James Tamou back after he began his career in Townsville.