The North Queensland Cowboys have handed Papua New Guina Kumuls forward Sylvester Namo a train and trial deal ahead of the 2023 NRL season.

The young prop - who is just 22 - played at the Rugby League World Cup for the rugby league-mad nation and impressed the recruitment staff at the Cowboys.

Papua New Guinea would ultimately bow out of the tournament in the quarter-finals against England, but not before they were able to provide an almighty scare to Tonga in the group stage, as well as pick up wins over Wales and the Cook Islands.

According to the PNG National, the Cowboys have confirmed his train and trial deal, which will give him an opportunity to win one of the remaining roster spots in Townsville for 2023.

“Yes I can confirm that Sylvester has been provided a training opportunity with the Cowboys NRL squad,” Cowboys recruitment manager Dane Campbell told the publication.

“We are all very excited to start working with Sylvester as he played very well for the Hunters in the Hostplus Cup this past season and Kumuls at the World Cup.

“We believe that by having this opportunity to train with our NRL squad that he will continue to develop his skills.”

It's unclear if he would play for the Hunters again, or line up for the Townsville Blackhawks or Northern Pride - clubs linked with the Cowboys in the QLD Cup - if he was to miss out on an NRL deal.

Namo hasn't just impressed at the World Cup, having played for the Papua New Guinea Hunters during the QLD Cup over the last few seasons.

He has made 29 appearances in the reserve grade competition, with 13 coming in 2021 before he took an increased role throughout 2022, playing as a starting prop in 16 games, and often churning out big minutes, including an hour or more on three occasions, and less than 40 minutes only once.

He averaged 91 metres per game and added 24 tackle breaks to go with three tries.