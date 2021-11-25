The Brisbane Broncos have pulled off a signing coup, stealing Kaiden Lahrs - the son of Tom Learoyd-Lahrs - from the North Queensland Cowboys.

Kaiden’s father Tom played 10 games for the Brisbane Broncos at the beginning of his career, but went on to make his name at the Canberra Raiders.

He made 109 appearances for the Raiders between 2006 and 2014, but struggled with injury. Following a single game in 2015 for the Melbourne Storm, Tom announced his retirement, with the family relocating to Townsville since his playing days came to an end.

During his career, Tom managed four Origins for New South Wales and four Test matches, reaching the peak of the start.

But now his son Kaiden is setting the Queensland rugby league world on fire.

Lahrs has been in the Broncos’ junior academy, according to a Daily Telegraph report, and made the Queensland schoolboys merit team for under 14 and 15 players this year following the state carnival this year.

The merit team featured eight players from Metropolitan Brisbane, two from the Sunshine Coast, six from the South Coast, one from Capricorna, one from Wide Bay, and Lahrs from Northern.

Lahrs was the standout from his team during the secondary schoolboys tournament, and had scouts reaching for the highlighter with what has been described as an impressive work ethic and an ability to ball-play at the line.

Townsville generally have a strong hold over the North Queensland region, with development areas lining up with their Queensland Cup affiliates in Townsville, Mackay and the Northern Pride, who play their home games out of Cairns.

But Kaiden, who like his father is a middle third forward - although more suited to the 13 role - has impressed through the junior ranks in Townsville.

His shift into the Brisbane academy could see him play in the under-16 Cyril Connell Challenge from next year, and then the Mal Meninga Cup from 2023, before looking to transition into the Hastings Derring Colts (under-21) and Queensland Cup following that on the path to the NRL.