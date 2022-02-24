WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 28: Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys looks dejected after a Dragons try during the round 15 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the North Queensland Cowboys at WIN Stadium on June 28, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

North Queensland have appointed new recruit Chad Townsend as co-captain alongside forward Jason Taumalolo for the 2022 season.

Townsend joins the Cowboys after a five-game spell with the Warriors at the end of last season, having signed with the Queensland club on a three-year deal after six seasons with Cronulla.

Townsend is set to step into a halves role in his first season in Townsville, looking to add experience to Todd Payten's squad.

The veteran playmaker expressed his delight to be named alongside Taumalolo as the Cowboys' captains.

“To be named captain of this club is an absolute honour,” Townsend said.

“When you look at the history of the Cowboys and the players who have gone before me, to have the opportunity to lead this club is extremely humbling.

“I am fortunate enough to be able to share this role with a fantastic leader in Jason and I’ll support him in any way I can.”

Townsend will make his unofficial Cowboys debut this weekend when he lines up against Brisbane in Mackay on Saturday.

Payten has labelled the Caringbah product as an "on-field general" for his side as the Cowboys look to steer themselves back toward finals contention.

“Chad is our on-field general. The leadership he has provided with his talk and direction out on the park mirrors the enormous efforts he goes to off the field to promote and grow our club,” Payten said.

“This was an easy decision for myself and the coaches and it certainly wasn’t a surprise for our players.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys celebrates winning the round 12 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

“We brought Chad to be a leader and that’s exactly what he’s provided us.”

Taumalolo's appointment will see the Cowboys star step into his second season as captain of the club, having taken over the reigns from Michael Morgan last year.

North Queensland will begin their premiership campaign against Canterbury on Sunday, March 13 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

 

