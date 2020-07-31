The North Queensland Cowboys have announced the contract extensions of forwards Mitch Dunn, Francis Molo and Emry Pere.

Dunn and Pere have both signed two-year deals which will seem them at the club until the end of 2022, while Molo has signed just a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

“It’s a great day for the club to have three young players commit for next season and beyond. I think most people can see we’ve been planning for the future in recent times and all three of these players are going to play a considerable part in our future,” Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr said on the club website.

“Mitch Dunn has been with our club for a number of years. He came through our pathways program, captained our under 20s and is now an important part of our NRL squad. He’s had different interruptions through injury, but we’re really confident once he’s able to string some games together he will have a long and successful NRL career.

“Frank is a little older, but he’s still young in terms of games played. In a challenging time for our club, particularly over the past four or five weeks, Frank has been a bright spark and he is a player who will only continue to improve.

“Emry has also come through our development programs and has learnt over the past 12 months what is required to become an NRL player. He’s closing in on an NRL debut and we have no doubt once he reaches that level he’ll stay there.”