“We’re delighted to keep one of our really good young players at the club,” North Queensland’s Director of Football Peter Parr told the club’s website.

“We wanted to ensure we gave Jake some time to keep developing his game. It’s often difficult for young halves coming into first grade given the pressure on the position they play and we think this extension will allow everyone to be patient while Jake continues to develop his game.

“We have no doubt he will develop into a really top-level NRL halfback and have a long career at the Cowboys.”