Jake Clifford has signed a one-year extension with the Cowboys, which will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.
Clifford has played 21 NRL games for North Queensland, after making his debut for the club against St George Illawarra in Round 19.
“We’re delighted to keep one of our really good young players at the club,” North Queensland’s Director of Football Peter Parr told the club’s website.
“We wanted to ensure we gave Jake some time to keep developing his game. It’s often difficult for young halves coming into first grade given the pressure on the position they play and we think this extension will allow everyone to be patient while Jake continues to develop his game.
“We have no doubt he will develop into a really top-level NRL halfback and have a long career at the Cowboys.”