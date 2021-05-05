Scott Drinkwater has reportedly committed his future to the North Queensland Cowboys, ignoring approaches from the Brisbane Broncos.

The Courier Mail reports that Drinkwater has signed a two-year extension just days out from the Cowboys’ clash with the Broncos.

The interest from the Broncos had been considered by Drinkwater, with his management team met with Brisbane officials in the lead-up to this decision.

The retention of Drinkwater is a massive boost for the Cowboys who are building a young roster full of talent.

They also secured the services of Broncos rookie Tom Dearden and veteran Chad Townsend from Cronulla in a bid to support Drinkwater.

Drinkwater’s manager, Chris Orr of Pacific Sports Management, said the decision to stay was based off how happy he was at the Cowboys.

“Scott is enjoying his footy under coach Todd Payten and his combination with Valentine Holmes is building into a real attacking force,” Orr told The Courier Mail.



Drinkwater now has 35 NRL games under his belt, originally crossing from the Melbourne Storm at the end of 2018.