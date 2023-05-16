Gold Coast Titans forward Sam McIntyre has officially been released from the remainder of his contract, signing immediately with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Able to play on the edge of the middle third, McIntyre will join the Townsville-based outfit on a one-and-a-half-year deal that will see him remain with Todd Payten's side until the end of 2024.

A handy depth option in the forwards who has made 37 NRL appearances for the Titans and, prior to that, the Wests Tigers since his debut in the 2019 campaign, he will add to a Cowboys' forward pack which has struggled to stamp the same authority on the competition which they played with last year.

Cowboys' director of football Michael Luck said it was an excellent signing at this point of the season.

“We are fortunate to be able secure a player of Sam's ability and experience at this point of the season,” Luck said in a statement.

“We expect him to come in and compete for a spot in the NRL squad immediately.

“He impressed us as a person in our meetings with him and we are excited to welcome him and his family to North Queensland.”

McIntyre has managed just two games at NRL level for the Titans this year, but has been playing solid football in the QLD Cup.

The news comes after the Cowboys freed up two spots in their Top 30 last week, letting both Jordan Lipp and Laitia Moceidreke depart on immediate releases. One of those spots was filled at the back end of last week with the addition of ex-Canberra Raiders back Semi Valemei.