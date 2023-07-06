The North Queensland Cowboys have decided to offer contract extensions to Tom Duffy, Jack Gosiewski and Jaymayne Taunoa-Brown.

Duffy and Gosiewski have been offered two-year contract extensions keeping them in the team until 2025, while Jaymayne Taunoa-Brown has been re-signed for one year.

“We're delighted to have finalised contract extensions for Tom, Jack and Jamayne,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

A homegrown talent, Tom Duffy is in his first season in an NRL squad after coming through the Cowboys Young Guns program and Cowboys Townsville Academy.

While he is yet to appear in a first-grade game this season, Duffy has played 14 games with the Townsville Blackhawks in the Queensland Cup and is a 2021 Australian Schoolboy.

“Retaining local talent is always our priority when it comes to recruiting and considering Tom has been a part of our systems since he was 14, we are thrilled to extend him for another two years," Luck added.

He has developed well in his first season against men this year, and we have high hopes for him moving forward.

Joining him with a two-year extension is Jack Gosiewski, who is in his first campaign with the club after previously playing with the Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles and Dragons.

The second-rower has played seven games this season and has been able to cross the line twice.

“Jack has been terrific since arriving at the club," he continued.

"He is a great cultural fit and he provides us with versatility on the field through his ability to play both on the edge and as a middle."

While Duffy and Gosiewski have re-signed for two years, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown has signed a one-season extension.

The front-rower joined the Cowboys last season after stints with both the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Since his arrival, the 26-year-old has played 31 games for the club, including 15 this season. The forward has also represented the Indigenous All-Stars in the past four consecutive years.