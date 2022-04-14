Despite persistent advances from north of the border, Luciano Leilua is set to remain at Concord for the remainder of 2022 after Wests, once again, rebuked the Cowboys' calls for the forward.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers were forced to swat away the Townsville franchise for at least the second time in six months, with the merged franchise desperate to hold onto the second-rower.

While Leilua will make his way to the Far North next season after inking an agreement to link up with the Todd Payten led side on a three-year, $2 million deal, his services will remain south of the Tweed for the year ahead.

Still, with the Cowboys currently owning low-end real estate in the eight, the question of the club receiving their import early is said to have been posed.

Both the Cowboys and Tigers were said to have held conversations over the summer about the prospect of the Samoan International making the switch early, with Reece Robson's name thrown in as the steak knives in a prospective agreement.

However, as is currently the case, the expansion side was unequivocally told to wait.

Having been selected for Wests upcoming Easter Monday date with the Eels, Leilua will make his 50th appearance as a Tiger after shifting from St George Illawarra at the cessation of 2019.