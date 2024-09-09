The North Queensland Cowboys have handed down a contract extension to one of their most impressive up-and-coming forwards.

Already contracted for next season, the Cowboys have announced that they have retained Griffin Neame for an extra season until the end of the 2026 season ahead of their finals match against the Newcastle Knights on Saturday night.

Debuting in 2021, the New Zealand international has managed 66 appearances for the Cowboys, where he has become a regular member of Todd Payten's lineup and has proven he is the future of the club's forward pack.

“Griffin has come through every level of our pathways systems and has emerged as a crucial member of our NRL squad over the last couple of seasons,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement.

“Griff plays his best football when he is settled and knows his role and expectations around his contribution, and this extension provides that for him off the field until the end of 2026.

“He is humble, he's dedicated to his craft, and we envision him becoming a leader of our forward pack in the coming seasons.”