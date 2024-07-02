Returning to the NRL this season after a stint in the Super League, Jake Clifford could find himself playing for his fourth club in four years.

Clifford made his return to the Cowboys this season following stints with the Newcastle Knights (2021-22) and Hull FC (2023) in the Super League competition.

Seen as the understudy to Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend, Clifford has been extremely limited with game time in first-grade and has only featured three times this season - two of those coming when Dearden was out due to Origin responsibilities.

As he remains unsigned for next season, Clifford is on the radar of other clubs and has emerged as a potential target for multiple Super League teams, per Love Rugby League.

This would see the 26-year-old return to the competition where he was seen as a bright spark for Hull FC in 2023 and emerged as one of the competition's best halves players.

In 2023 after announcing he joined the Cowboys, Clifford explained his reasoning behind moving away from the Super League and back to the NRL.

"It was really tough," Clifford said.

"My family and I have settled in really well and that's one of the first things I said to the boys.

"It wasn't that we weren't enjoying it here; it was more about an opportunity back home to get around some family again.

"I feel like I've got a lot of footy still to give, and I want to give the NRL another crack.

"That was my reasoning, and as I've said from the start, I've felt welcomed here and I've enjoyed my football. It's sad that it's coming to an end."

Clifford's potential departure would make him the second Cowboys playmaker to leave at the end of the season.

Cowboys football boss Michael Luck confirmed on Tuesday that Chad Townsend's contract won't be extended beyond 2024, and he looks set to join the Sydney Roosters on a one-year contract.