North Queensland Cowboys forward Coen Hess is set to undergo scans on his right knee in what could be either an ACL or MCL injury.

Hess left the field in the Cowboys' pre-season match against the Canberra Raiders after he was brought down in a tackle from Pasami Saulo, Hohepa Puru and Peter Hola.

Shown lingering in agony on the ground, Fox League confirmed after the match that he will have scans on Monday in fears that he has sustained a serious knee injury.

"He looks like he's in some severe discomfort," league great Corey Parker said on Fox League.

The club's forward appeared in 24 games last season and proved a vital piece in their forward pack. A former Origin representative for Queensland, his loss will be a significant blow to Todd Payten.