Laitia Moceidreke, a Fijian flyer much in the Semi Radradra mould, hopes to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Sitiveni Moceidreke, and represent his country on the national stage.

Although he was already signed with the North Queensland Cowboys for 2022 and 2023, Moceidreke made a mid-season move from the Canterbury Bulldogs last year.

This led to a shock NRL debut against the Parramatta Eels in Round 23 of the 2021 season, in which the near 200cm Moceidreke crossed for a try.

At just 21-years-old, and his game still relatively raw, Moceidreke will likely see himself on the outskirts of the team's top 30 for most of the year. But this hasn't stopped the towering winger from chasing his other dreams.

“I would love to win a World Cup with Fiji, to make my name in rugby league and to make the most of this opportunity. It would be massive for me to represent Fiji. I remember seeing how happy it made my family when my brother played. It would be great to put on the jersey and even better if I could play alongside my brother,” Moceidreke told Kate Cornish of Cowboys.com.au.

Laitia's brother, Sitiveni, who played his lone NRL game for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has represented the Fijian national team on six different occasions and is currently staring for the London Broncos in the RFL Championship in England.

The Fijian national team is set to play in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England in October 2022.