Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire faces a one-match suspension for a foul-mouthed tirade at NRL referee Grant Atkins in Sunday’s clash.

McGuire was sent to the sin bin in the first half of his side’s 36-20 loss to the Melbourne Storm on the Sunshine Coast for the vile spray.

It was not clear at the time what the 30-year old said to Atkins which caused him to be sent off after getting up from a tackle.

Judiciary: @nthqldcowboys Josh McGuire facing a one-game ban for contrary conduct yesterday regardless of plea due to carry over points from priors – one similar, two non-similar. Asiata and Warriors Taunoa-Brown also facing one-week bans for dangerous contact @NRLcom — Dan Walsh (@dan_walsh64) September 14, 2020

However, the ref’s audio mic has revealed the foul audio.

“F*** me, c***”, McGuire said to Atkins.

Atkins then blew his whistle to stop the play, before responding: “You can go to the bin for that.

“I’m not copping that dissent, I’m not going to repeat what you said but you can go.”

😯10 IN THE BIN!😯 McGuire has been shown the ten digits very early on in the game. STREAM: https://t.co/sZc0oYV6ek#9WWOS #NRL #NRLStormCowboys pic.twitter.com/mUGD09oKPo — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) September 13, 2020

The Storm scored twice in the period that McGuire was off the ground to lock up a top-two finish.