North Queensland Cowboys' star second-rower Jeremiah Nanai has re-signed with the club on a mega four-year deal.

Already contracted until the end of 2023, Nanai has put to bed any speculation over his future, agreeing to stay in Townsville until at least the end of 2027.

The contract signing from Nanai follows last year's deal which saw him sign a one-year extension for 2023. He was rumoured to have been chased by more than half of the NRL before signing the single year extension, backing that his value would rise again during the 2022 campaign.

And it has.

Nanai's stock grew exponentially in 2022 as he became one of the NRL's best forwards, while also making his debut for both Queensland at State of Origin level, and Australia during the Rugby League World Cup, all before his 20th birthday.

A try-scoring machine, Nanai's ball-running is the strongest element of his game, and while it could be argued his defence still has a way to go, with so many clubs chasing the sensation, it's a major coup for the Cowboys to sign him on a four-year deal.

News Corp report he will become one of the richest forwards in the game, with the deal to be worth approximately $3.6 million, or $900,000 per season.

The Cairns junior has played 27 NRL games, and scored 17 tries during 2022.

Cowboys' general manager of football Michael Luck said the signing was fantastic news.

“Signing Jeremiah to a long-term extension is fantastic news for our club,” Luck said.

“Aside from securing one of the best young talents in the NRL, we now have the key pieces of our team across the park under contract for multiple seasons.

“Jeremiah is going to be integral to the success of this club moving forward. His progression under Todd and the coaching staff last season was remarkable. He can do things in games very few other players in our game have the ability to do. He is a point of difference for us with the ball and defensively he reads play exceptionally for someone of his age and experience level.

“Jeremiah has shown faith in our club by signing a long-term extension and we are excited to watch his continuing development over the coming years.”

The four-year extension means he will play at least the first six full seasons of his career as a Cowboy.