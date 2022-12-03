The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed that they've officially secured the services of PNG Kumuls representative prop Sylvester Namo on a train and replacement contract for the 2023 season.

Namo had previously been playing for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup, but after an impressive showing at the Rugby League World Cup, he piqued the interest of North Queensland recruitment staff.

It's unclear whether this move will see Namo represent a Cowboys feeder team like Townsville or Northern Pride in the Queensland competition, or whether he'll continue to play for the Hunters.

The move was unofficially confirmed two weeks ago in local PNG press.

PNG Kumuls middle forward Sylvester Namo has signed a train and replacement contract for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/stxfmq1Msv — NQ Cowboys (@nthqldcowboys) December 2, 2022

“I can confirm that Sylvester has been provided a training opportunity with the NRL squad,” Cowboys recruitment manager Dane Campbell told the PNG National.

“We're excited to start working with Sylvester as he played very well for the Hunters and the Kumuls at the World Cup.

“We believe that having this opportunity to train with our NRL squad will continue to develop his skills.”

In the Queensland Cup season just gone, Namo made 16 appearances, scoring three tries. He also averaged 22 tackles and 91 attacking metres per game. He also played in all three of the Kumuls' group stage games at the World Cup.