Warriors interim coach Todd Payten is set to be unveiled as Paul Green’s successor for the Cowboys job, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Green was sacked from his position in July after the club’s poor start to the season, winning just three of their opening 10 games.

It is believed that Payten will be named as the Cowboys’ new coach on Wednesday on a reported three-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Payten’s record since taking over the coaching reigns at the Warriors reportedly convinced the Cowboys he is their man.

The 41-year old has helped guid the Warriors to four wins from their last five games.

Overall, Payten has won four and lost five of his nine NRL matches to date for a win percentage of 44.4 per cent.

Speaking on Fox League, NRL great Ben Ikin believes Payten deserves the opportunity to be an NRL coach.

“Well deserved, if any week you wanted your team to beat the Newcastle Knights a top eight side the way the Warriors did this was the week,” Ikin said.

“Todd Payten needed it to happen. He has given his interview and he has backed it up with a stellar coaching performance.

“The Warriors are the story of the year currently sitting in ninth position on 14 points and still a chance of playing finals football if you can believe that.

“Todd Payten has put his hand up as a real coach of the future and it is good to see him get a chance.”

Payten beat out a shortlist of names for the Cowboys job, including John Cartwright, Josh Hannay and Shaun Wane.