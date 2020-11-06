After being told he was free to leave North Queensland at season’s end, it appears centre Esan Marsters is likely to remain with the club, according to Fox Sports.

At the end of 2019, Marsters signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys as the attacking threat that the club had been searching for.

But he had a year to forget in 2020 and was dropped from the squad mid-way through the season by interim coach Josh Hannay, which prompted the Cowboys to give him the option to look for opportunities elsewhere.

But in a recent development according to incoming coach Todd Payten, Marsters is in his plans for 2021 and beyond.

Marsters appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys in 2020, scoring two tries and two try assists.