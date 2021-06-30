North Queensland have been forced to cancel training ahead of their Round 16 clash with Newcastle after a member of the club reportedly came in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Cowboys released a statement on Wednesday revealing that a member of the club’s Apollo Register was in close contact with the positive case at the Townsville Markets over the weekend.

The member is currently awaiting the result of their COVID-19 test, while other members of the Apollo register are also isolating.

“The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys have cancelled training today after a member of the club’s Apollo Register was deemed to have come in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case at the Townsville Markets on Sunday,” the statement reads.

“The Cowboys Apollo Register member underwent a COVID-19 test yesterday and is currently in isolation awaiting results.

“Two other Cowboys Apollo Register members have also undergone testing and are in isolation after travelling to Magnetic Island on Saturday.

“None of the three Apollo Register members breached any protocol as the Cowboys were under Level One restrictions at the time.

“In accordance with QLD Health guidelines and after consultation with the NRL, the remainder of the Cowboys Apollo register have been sent home to isolate until test results return.

“The Cowboys will continue to work closely with Queensland Health, complying with directions, to ensure the health and safety of the local community.”

North Queensland Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel has issued a further statement stating that no Cowboys’ player or staff member breached Queensland health orders or NRL Aollo protocol.

I would like to make very clear, no North Queensland Toyota Cowboys player or staff member breached any Queensland Health order or NRL Apollo protocol. To the contrary, it has been the diligence shown by our staff and players and the NRL which has allowed us to reach this outcome today. We have abided by all Queensland Health Orders and Apollo protocol from the NRL.”

The statement says Todd Payten was the impacted individual and he will now self isolate for 14 days regardless of the test result. Dean Young will take over as caretaker coach for that period.

Furthermore, Tom Gilbert and Griffin Neame are both awaiting test results after travelling to Magnetic Island. Their housemate Laitia Moceidreke has also been sent for a COVID test. All three players will be able to return to usual activities under Apollo protocols once negative test results are returned.

Strength and conditioning coach Mark Henry is the other member of the Apollo register in quarantine after being visited by a family member who was present on a flight with a positive case.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.