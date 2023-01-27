Cronulla Sharks second-rower Wade Graham has revealed that 2023 could be his last season in the NRL.

Graham was linked with a surprise move to the English Super League for the 2022 season, but ultimately re-signed with the Sharks after discussions around his future.

It was believed the Sharks were seriously weighing up their options around Graham's future given his struggles with injury in recent times.

The veteran second-rower has managed just 29 games in the last two seasons, but more worryingly, hasn't played more than 20 games in a season since 2017.

The now 32-year-old has previously spoken to the Catalans Dragons, and told The Bye Round Podcast with James Graham that it will be an option again, whether that be with the French outfit, or other teams in the United Kingdom who play in the Super League competition.

“I've already had a few conversations with the UK teams,” the 32-year-old said.

“Catalans- Alex Chan reached out, so I've already spoken to them. And then a couple of other English Super League teams once they heard Catalans were interested.

“It was a pretty simple conversation I had with Catalans. They were the only one to offer a deal and I spoke to Alex and he was great.

“I said, ‘Listen mate, I'm not here to play games, I'm legitimately keen to come at some stage because of my family situation. You don't need to try and persuade me'

“If the opportunity was to come up overseas, especially in France because of the family situation, I would for sure look at it. But everything is on the cards."

Graham's future at the Sharks is up in the air given the continued emergence of Briton Nikora and Teig Wilton as the club's starting second-row options, as well as a host of other young guns in the forwards.

Graham, at best, could be limited to a bench spot for the 2023 campaign despite his prominent status within Craig Fitzgibbon's side.