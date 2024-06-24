Canberra Raiders outside back Nick Cotric has reportedly been linked with a surprise switch to the English Super League.

Despite only being 25 years of age, Cotric already has 149 NRL appearances to his name, but has struggled in recent years for any sort of consistency.

A move away from the Raiders at the end of 2020 to the Canterbury Bulldogs has seen his career stagnate, and despite being back in the nation's capital over the last three seasons, he has only crossed for 14 tries in 42 games.

A former New South Wales State of Origin player, it's now reported by Yorkshire Live in England that Cotric could join the Catalans Dragons next season.

He as recently followed the club on Instagram in a sign that he is, at the very least, weighing up his options.

The outside back who can play either on the wing or at centre is understood to have been in talks with the Raiders, but those talks have broken down in recent times, potentially leaving the door open for the French club to swoop on his signature.

A powerful ball runner at his best, Cotric still likely has plenty to offer the NRL given his age, but could also very much do with a stint away from the Australian game and a fresh start.

It's understood the talks with the Raiders broke down because the club want to reduce his salary - his current deal is believed to be worth around $600,000 per year.

It's understood the Dragons, who have previously offered Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Daniel Tupou contracts, will now throw that money the way of Cotric as they aim to have him make the trek around the world.

Catalans are also reportedly locked in discussions over having retiring Sydney Roosters' half Luke Keary extending his career at the club.