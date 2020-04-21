Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has revealed his all-time greatest Broncos team on Fox League Live.

“One of the prerequisites I had to have to make that side was you had to win a comp, and all of those players have won one or multiple competitions,” Parker told Fox League Live.

Fellow Fox League Live panellists Nathan Hindmarsh and Cooper Cronk pointed out legendary prop Petero Civoniceva was relegated to the bench.

Parker justified his decision, saying he couldn’t go past Shane Webcke and Lazarus in the front row.

“I’ve got the Brick With Eyes (Lazarus) and I’ve got Webby, who was the best prop. So you’re splitting hairs,” he said.

“Thaiday in his prime was one of the best backrowers… there’s some great players there.”

Corey Parker’s all-time Broncos side

1. Darren Lockyer

2. Brent Tate

3 Steve Renouf

4. Justin Hodges

5. Wendell Sailor

6. Kevin Walters

7. Allan Langer

8. Shane Webcke

9. Shaun Berrigan

10. Glenn Lazarus

11. Gorden Tallis

12. Brad Thorn

13. Tonie Carroll

14. Petero Civoniceva

15. Sam Thaiday

16. Andrew Gee

17. Karmichael Hunt

18th man: Darius Boyd

Coach: Wayne Bennett