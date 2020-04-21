Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has revealed his all-time greatest Broncos team on Fox League Live.
“One of the prerequisites I had to have to make that side was you had to win a comp, and all of those players have won one or multiple competitions,” Parker told Fox League Live.
Fellow Fox League Live panellists Nathan Hindmarsh and Cooper Cronk pointed out legendary prop Petero Civoniceva was relegated to the bench.
Parker justified his decision, saying he couldn’t go past Shane Webcke and Lazarus in the front row.
“I’ve got the Brick With Eyes (Lazarus) and I’ve got Webby, who was the best prop. So you’re splitting hairs,” he said.
“Thaiday in his prime was one of the best backrowers… there’s some great players there.”
Corey Parker’s all-time Broncos side
1. Darren Lockyer
2. Brent Tate
3 Steve Renouf
4. Justin Hodges
5. Wendell Sailor
6. Kevin Walters
7. Allan Langer
8. Shane Webcke
9. Shaun Berrigan
10. Glenn Lazarus
11. Gorden Tallis
12. Brad Thorn
13. Tonie Carroll
14. Petero Civoniceva
15. Sam Thaiday
16. Andrew Gee
17. Karmichael Hunt
18th man: Darius Boyd
Coach: Wayne Bennett