Though at the top of the ladder, the Broncos are facing a tough week ahead against the Rabbitohs, down on three key players for the clash.

Winger Corey Oates will miss a minimum of four weeks following a grade 2 PCL tear while playing Parramatta. Jesse Arthars will return to the side to replace the 28-year-old, having already played seven games this year due to Oates also breaking his jaw in round two.

Brisbane will also be without Payne Haas and Ezra Mam with the duo both missing one week after their hip-drop tackles against the Eels.

Both key reasons for the Broncos rise in 2023, the side will lose them at a poor time as they take on competition heavyweights in the Rabbitohs.

Keenan Palasia is the best chance to slot into the 17 as a Haas replacement for the week. The games best prop will be missed by teammate Pat Carrigan, though he admits he is keen for the challenge.

"Last year we played Souths in Sydney when we didn't have him and we still got the result," Carrigan said.

Meanwhile the absence of Ezra Mam will open the door for Jock Madden to make his club debut. Jumping from last years wooden spoon to the current competition leaders Madden will play his 18th NRL game as a Bronco.

Carrigan is also full of praise for Madden, who he is adamant has learned plenty from captain Adam Reynolds, as well as club legends Kevin Walters and Alfie Langer.