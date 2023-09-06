Brisbane Broncos veteran Corey Oates has made a bombshell call on his future, declaring he is prepared to take a pay cut to stay at Red Hill.

This decision comes after the veteran winger was sensationally dropped from the team ahead of the qualifying final against the Melbourne Storm on Friday night for Jesse Arthars.

It also comes after reports emerged that he was not impressed with the club offering him less than what he is currently on for next season and links to various clubs, including the Newcastle Knights.

Per News Corp, he is now insistent on remaining in Brisbane even though he will receive a significant pay cut. While he had a player option for 2024, Oates' manager and the Broncos began negotiations on a new deal, scrapping his player option clause.

However, the fourth-highest try-scorer in Broncos history is currently on $450,000, and the club couldn't afford to pay him the same wage for next season and beyond due to re-signing the likes of Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

“Those are the things you have to do (cop a pay cut) when you are an older player and you have been here for long enough,” said Oates, speaking before his omission for the Storm qualifying final, per News Corp.

“I've always known that, but that's the way it happens when you want to keep a great team together.

“You know what needs to happen and we will see what comes in the next few weeks. Hopefully, things can get sorted, but I am just happy to be playing footy again.

“It's been a s*** year for me.”

Despite the admission, the winger hasn't ruled out leaving the club completely but his preference is to remain in Brisbane in a roster he believes is more unified than ever.

“The way it works these days, if you have to move on, you have to move on,” he said.

“But I have made it pretty obvious in my career that the Broncos is always my place.

“I will wait and see what happens the next few weeks, but I'm just enjoying playing back-to-back footy.

“I have been injured a lot this year.”