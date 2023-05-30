Former Broncos, Eels and Dragons five-eighth Corey Norman has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with FC Lezignan XIII.

Norman has signed a contract with the London Broncos, who compete in the RFL Championship- the second tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League.

The 32-year-old will add a wealth of experience and skill to the club. Making his NRL debut in 2010 with the Broncos, Norman would go on to play 228 NRL career games across 12 seasons before moving to play overseas.

He also managed to represent the Queensland Maroons once in 2019 and was assigned to the Junior Kangaroos in his younger years.

"I've decided to join the club because of the opportunity that the club has given me," Norman said via Love Rugby League.

"I want to try add as much value to this club by helping to get back to where they need to be and it's just exciting for me to come to London and experience it."

After signing Norman, London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles spoke about the superstar's arrival to the Championship.

“Corey is a world class operator and comes to us with vast experience at the highest level," Eccles said.

"After speaking to Corey and watching him play in the French competition, it was clear he still has a hunger to win and compete.

"If we want to keep improving and progressing as a team, it's important we strengthen the squad and our attacking options.

"Corey is equally at home in the halves or at full-back and we can't wait to integrate him into the squad."