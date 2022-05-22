Manly's efforts to exceed their 2021 output have taken a cataclysmic denting following the news that franchise star Tom Trbojevic has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season with scans revealing the reigning Dally M medallist requires surgery on his left shoulder.

The most integral of the three Trbojevic brothers at Des Hasler's disposal was taken from CommBank Stadium during his side's narrow 22-20 loss to Parramatta after dislocating the joint.

And while this on-field loss was sure to have stung, the defeat is certain to be an afterthought now.

After sending their star for scans on Saturday, the Sea Eagles released a brief statement that will have welled eyes not only around the northern beaches but also right across Blues' territory and even the country with the Kangaroos' upcoming World Cup campaign later this year.

Obviously devastated by the prospect of being unable to play a role in claiming premiership, Origin and World Cup glory, Trbojevic stated that he was "not up to talking right now" when contacted for comment by The Daily Telegraph post scans.

Hasler himself was equally as crushed with the knowledge that an ability to go beyond, or even reach, preliminary final weekend again was likely to now be out of reach.

“Tommy gives so much to the game. This a cruel blow but we know he will bounce back,” Hasler told News Corp.

With Hasler now left scrambling for a suitable fullback replacement, as well as Brad Fittler and Mal Maninga having to devise new blueprints for their representative sides, the hole left by Trbojevic is chasmic.

At 5-6 after Round 11, Manly is already behind the finals eight ball ahead of the Origin period, and with a clash against the Storm on Thursday evening fast approaching, it appears unlikely that their seasonal ledger will become squared any time soon.