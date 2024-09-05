South Sydney Rabbitohs veteran Damien Cook has revealed he is keen on returning to the club in a coaching capacity at the end of his career.

Cook, who has spent the majority of his career at South Sydney, will join the St George Illawarra Dragons on a two-year deal from the start of 2025.

That comes as the Rabbitohs look to rebuild and reshape their squad on the back of a disappointing 18 months, and ahead of the arrival of Wayne Bennett for his second stint in charge of the foundation outfit.

Cook, who was on big money and is approaching the end of his career, was handed a release by the Rabbitohs to head back to the club he made his debut at - it's now likely Cook will retire as a Dragon at the end of 2026.

The veteran dummy half with plenty of representative experience said however that he plans to return to the Rabbitohs' Maroubra base after his playing career to move into coaching.

"You'll see me back here, no doubt," Cook told the media ahead of his final game as a Rabbitoh, which will be played on Friday evening in Sydney against the Sydney Roosters.

"I'll be behind the whistle, flogging the boys from a different angle."

It's unclear whether the Dragons would offer Cook - who grew up in Helensburgh and played his rugby league in the local area as a junior before debuting for the Red V - a role after he hangs up the boots.

Cook, who will be likely replaced in the number nine jumper by Peter Mamouzelos next year, said he was sad knowing it was his final game at South Sydney.

"No doubt there'll be some emotions definitely at the end of the game," he said.

"It was sad coming in on Monday knowing it was my last week coming into training."

The veteran dummy half will form a one-two punch in the number nine spot with Jacob Liddle at the joint-venture next season.