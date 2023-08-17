St George Illawarra Dragons half Jayden Sullivan has officially agreed to join the Wests Tigers on a four-year deal.

The move will see Sullivan shift from one joint-venture club to another by the start of the 2024 season, with the young gun to be located at Concord until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

Sullivan had requested a release from the Dragons as early as last year after finding himself stuck behind Ben Hunt for a run in the Dragons' number seven jumper.

With Hunt at the club until at least the end of 2025 and Sullivan not seeing any way forward, he made a second request for a release this year, and this time, it has been granted.

The release means Sullivan leaves SG Ball 2019 premiership-winning teammates Tyrell Sloan and Talatau Amone from the Red V.

The Tigers are desperate for halves and will now have the livewire as their new number seven going forward with the departure of Luke Brooks locked in for the end of this year as he heads to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Sullivan's signing at the Tigers is likely to be followed in the coming days by that of Aidan Sezer, while the club also has Latu Fainu on the books, as well as Adam Doueihi who is set to return from an ACL injury in the middle of the year.

Incoming head coach Benji Marshall said Sullivan will play a key role at Concord.

“He's a very talented young player with a bright future,” Marshall said in a club statement.

“On top of that he is a really good person with great character and an infectious energy.

“We expect him to play a key role for us over the next few years.”