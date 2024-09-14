The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged three players from the match between the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters, but surprisingly, Connor Watson is not one of them.

Placed on report for a crusher tackle on James Fisher-Harris in the first half, there were some worries that Watson could have faced a one-match suspension, further adding to the Roosters' woes.

However, the NSW Blues representative has been let off and won't face either a fine or suspension by the MRC.

On the other hand, teammates Daniel Tupou ($1800-2500) and James Tedesco ($1000-1500) have both been charged but will only face fines due to incidents that resulted in a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge.

Penrith Panthers flyer Sunia Turuva has also been charged for tripping on James Tedesco. This will result in a fine of $1000-1500, depending if he decides to enter an early guilty plea or not.