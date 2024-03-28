The South Sydney Rabbitohs have potentially suffered a significant loss for this season, with conflicting reports emerging over Jai Arrow's return timeline from injury.

The Origin forward has been sidelined after suffering a rotator cuff injury in the club's Round 1 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles in Las Vegas.

As reported by News Corp, Arrow has "next to no chance of playing again in 2024", but the club has opted to delay surgery because they are desperate to get him back on the field this season.

While the publication reports that he could potentially miss the remainder of the season, The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Danny Weidler states that Arrow is planning to return for Round 8.

"We're looking at a conservative treatment, which we're looking at sort of 6-8 weeks," the club's Head of Performance Andrew Croll said earlier this week.

"He's progressing well, just trying to get that strength back. He's on (the) field and running but just a week-to-week proposition."

LATEST: Checked with Jai Arrow about his playing future following todays reports he was looking at season ending surgery... he says he is still aiming to play in round 8 unless the club orders him under the knife @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) March 28, 2024

The club also provided an injury update on Jack Wighton, Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham, Tyrone Munro and Ben Lovett.

"Jack Wighton's pulled up with a sore knee. We've had him scanned and ruled out anything suspicious there," Croll added on the other injuries.

"He looks like he will be okay for this weekend."

"Alex Johnston copped a facial injury, and he'll need to see a specialist and dental expert, but nothing that should rule him out from this weekend's match."

"The scans look like its healing well, so probably 2-3 weeks away from a return. He'll start some heavier gym and contact loading in the next few weeks but we'll put a plan closer to his return date," he continued on Munro.

"He [Campbell Graham] is due to see a specialist in the coming weeks.

"Things are looking well, still very slow initially but things are looking really positive...a due date will be some time later in the season.

"Ben Lovett, some real positive news there. He seems to have turned a corner.

"He was on the field drilling and his next short-term goal will be returning to run.

"He's got some really good progress in the gym with his leg strength, so things have turned a corner for him and we're hopeful him to progress really well on the field in the coming months.