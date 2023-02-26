Brisbane Broncos star forward Thomas Flegler has confirmed his new club, heading to the Dolphins from the start of 2024.

The decision from Flegler, which was tipped to be made sometime this week, ends what was believed to be a four-club race for his services.

The impact forward, who has had issues staying on the field, but has otherwise formed a damaging three-pronged middle forward rotation with Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas at the Brisbane Broncos, was believed to want to stay in Queensland.

That didn't stop the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters from showing interest in Flegler, however, it's the Dolphins, who are believed to have offered him up to $800,000 per season over a four-year deal, who have won the race.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Innisfail, is a one-time Queensland State of Origin player and become the second Bronco to switch to the Dolphins in recent days, after Herbie Farnworth made the same decision on what is believed to be a similar deal over a three-year period.

It's understood the Dolphins were offering up to $150,000 per season more than the Broncos for Flegler to make the switch north.

The Dolphins, who struggled for signings ahead of their first season, but have added the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow late in the piece, have now made two excellent signings for 2024, and CEO Terry Reader said the move was a big one for the club's future.

“We are very pleased to have secured Tom on a four-year contract starting at the end of this season,” Reader said in a club statement.

“He is still a young forward but already has 74 matches of NRL experience behind him, as well as representing at both State of Origin and international level.

“The Dolphins have always said that our recruitment strategy was about building a club with a strong future, rather than just for season 2023.

“The signature of Tom and Herbie Farnworth are great examples of that strategy at work.

“We are very excited about what these two players can add to the squad we have already assembled.

“It is also a huge boost for us as we get ready to play our first ever NRL match next weekend – this truly is an exhilarating time for all of the Dolphins' members and our fans.”