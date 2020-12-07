Josh Reynolds has signed with Super League side Hull FC on a two-year deal, the club confirmed.

The former New South Wales representative will depart the West Tigers on a contract that has an option for a third year on the end of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚… ✍️ Hull FC are delighted to announce the signing of former State of Origin half-back Josh Reynolds from @WestsTigers for the 2021 campaign on an initial two-year deal – #ReynoldsSigns! 🎉 Full Story 👇 — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) December 6, 2020

Sky Sports reports that Black and Whites head coach Brett Hodgson was a key reason for Reynolds decision to make the move.

“Josh is an elite player,” Hodgson told hullfc.com.

“He builds his game around work-ethic and effort, and that’s what we are after here at the club – he’ll be a real leader for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s played Origin, Grand Finals, and Prime Ministers XIII matches – he’s been involved in the game for a long time – he has played at the highest level and he will bring that experience with him.

“He is the sort of player who will bring out the best in the other players around him – the opportunity to see him work together on the field with Marc Sneyd is really exciting.

“They can complement each other really well with their two different skill-sets; he is a runner of the ball and will find opportunities to attack out of nothing.”

Reynolds explained his excitement at embarking on a new challenge in his career.

“I’m really excited and proud to be joining a club like Hull FC, they’re a big club with great heritage and a very passionate set of fans,” Reynolds said.

“I’ve heard a lot about the club and their vision, which is exciting, and I’d love to get over to the UK and try to win a trophy with them.

“They’ve won the Challenge Cup up a couple of times recently which looked like great occasions to be part of – and so do the derby games [against Hull Kingston Rovers].

“The stadium looks class. I can’t wait to run out there for the club and start the next chapter in my career, I’m really ready to rip in and get started. I’m excited about what the next few years has in store.”

The fresh start may prove a blessing for Reynolds who has a troubled few years in the NRL with off-field issues clouding the 31 year-olds career of late.