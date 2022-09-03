Brisbane Broncos star winger Corey Oates is reportedly set to sign a mega contract extension with the club.

Oates' future has been under the microscope throughout the season, with the State of Origin calibre winger re-finding his best form and playing excellent football.

He has scored 20 tries in 21 games this year to sit second on the leading try-scorer list, but has also averaged 167 metres per game, adding 76 tackle busts, 18 line breaks and a pair of try assists.

Defensively, he has also been sound with Oates returning to be the player he always should have been after an ill-fated attempt to become a second rower in recent seasons.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Oates will sign a contract extension with the Broncos totalling $1.2 million over three seasons. This would be a pay cut from the roughly $500,000 Oates is currently believed to be on.

It had been reported that Oates may have been forced out of the club due to salary cap pressures, with the Dolphins reportedly very interested in having the winger shift slightly north to Redcliffe.

Oates has a desire to become a one-club player however and continuing to add to his 191 games in Broncos colours so far.

Kevin Walters told the media on Friday after the club's captain's run that he was confident Saturday's clash with the Dragons wouldn't be his last in Brisbane colours.

“Corey has been outstanding for us this year,” Walters said on the eve of the Dragons clash in Sydney.

“I don’t think it will be his last game this year or for the Broncos in general.

“We are confident we can come to an agreement with Oatesy.

“He has had his best season for a long time. We appreciate what he is doing for us and he is another one who we need at his best against the Dragons.”