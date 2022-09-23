The Brisbane Broncos have today confirmed the contract extension of outside back Delouise Hoeter after an impressive season that saw him return to the NRL after over six years away from the game.

Hoeter has signed a two-year deal that will keep him at Red Hill until at least the end of 2024.

The 28-year-old made seven appearances for Wests Tigers back in 2015 before disappearing from top-flight rugby league. After plying his trade in the lower grades, a breakout season for Wynnum Manly in the Queensland Cup competition brought him back to the attention of the NRL, scouts and observers.

He signed a train and replacement deal with the Broncos at the start of the season but was quickly upgraded and made a member of club’s 30-man NRL squad.

A trainee teacher, Hoeter was called upon to make his NRL return for the Round 6 clash with the Penrith Panthers. He went on to make seven appearances in total, scoring four tries – including a first career double against St George Illawarra in just his second game back. He also averaged an impressive 118 metres per game.

“Delouise is a great example of what having a never-give-up attitude can produce,” said Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

“He’s done really well this year whenever he was called upon to step up and do a job for us.”

“It’s great news for the club that he will be with us for another two seasons.”

Hoeter is one of a number of outside backs who’ve been extended by the club this season, with Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth and Corey Oates all also extending their time in Brisbane. The club’s outside back stocks will be further bolstered by the arrival of Reece Walsh from the Warriors.