North Queensland Cowboys forward Coen Hess is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract extension with the club despite being out with a season-ending ACL injury.

The 27-year-old is off-contract at the end of 2024, currently on a deal believed to be worth around $550,000 per year.

The forward saw his season end before it began after suffering a devastating ACL injury during the pre-season challenge, but News Corp are reporting it won't stop North Queensland staff from finalising a deal to keep Hess at the club in the coming years.

While details of the contract are yet to be revealed, it's understood the extension will be for similar money as he has been on, and over a period of years, rather than just a single year.

It's an enormous show of faith in the forward by the Cowboys given the debilitating knee injury, however, Hess has been one of the key cogs in the Cowboys' system over recent seasons.

Proving his versatility, Hess has transformed his game from a second-rower to a prop for the good of the club, but has slotted into both positions at times, and now has 165 NRL games to show for his career since debuting in 2015.

A former six-time Queensland State of Origin player, Cowboys' coach Todd Payten has had nothing but positive things to say about the forward over the years, and there is little doubt his injury this year will impact North Queensland as they attempt to put a disastrous 2023 campaign behind them and surge back into the top eight.

A former Junior Kangaroos representative, all indications are that Hess will be fit for Round 1 in 2025, with the forward still playing key roles for the club off-field this season.