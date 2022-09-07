South Sydney Rabbitohs star half Cody Walker has revealed that contract negotiations are on hold between himself and the club.

Walker, who signed a one-year extension which tied him to Redfern for the 2023 season on the day free agency opened last year - November 1 - is in a similar situation 12 months later.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Walker can sign with another club from November 1 if he so chooses to, despite having a year to run at Redfern.

He, Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell have all been in the news recently as they negotiate with South Sydney, who are also attempting to control their salary cap.

It has been widely reported that Cook ids the closest of the trio to re-signing, and while all three want to, Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins are reportedly interested in both Walker and Mitchell.

Speaking to reporters though, Walker said no decision will be made anytime soon, with negotiations on hold so he can focus on the finals series, which will see the Rabbitohs play an elimination match against the Sydney Roosters this weekend.

"I'm not in a state at the moment to be worrying about that (contract) sort of stuff until there's no more footy games," Walker told reporters on Wednesday.

"My full focus and all of my energy is going into this weekend's game.

"We're in a spot this weekend where it's do or die and anything could happen. I'm not even thinking about (the long-term future)."

Walker will line up in the halves in the match alongside Lachlan Ilias, who did recently commit to the Rabbitohs on a new deal.