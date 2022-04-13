Former Parramatta Eels winger Semi Radradra is reportedly on the hunt for a new club, and a return to the NRL could be looming.

Radradra played 94 NRL games between 2013 and 2017, becoming one of the best wingers in the competition.

The Fijian-born flyer scored a staggering 82 tries with an excellent strike rate during his time in the competition, also playing four Tests for Fiji and one for Australia.

That all came to an end when he made the switch to rugby union in 2017, playing for Toulon in France, then switching to the Bordeaux Beagles in 2018. He was then moved to the Bristol Bears in 2020, where he has played 22 games, taking his total to 79 rugby union games.

On top of that, he has also played 11 Tests for Fiji since making his debut for the national team in 2018, also representing the nation at a World Cup.

The multi-position star, however, is set to be forced out of the Bristol-based franchise as a salary cap squeeze has hit according to a Fox Sports report.

And with plenty achieved during his rugby union stint, as well as the appealing prospect of playing for Fiji in rugby league - a sport where the nation are improving all the time - could be enough to entice Radradra back to the 13-man code.

It's unclear at this stage which NRL clubs would be interested, however, it has been widely reported the South Sydney Rabbitohs had discussions with another former flier in Suliasi Vunivalu over the summer just gone as they continue to grapple with the need to replace Dane Gagai in the outside backs.

The Dolphins, who thus far have only signed a single back with NRL experience in Jamayne Isaako, would also likely be interested, while the prospect of returning to the NRL and playing under Wayne Bennett could be enticing.

It's understood, according to The Rugby Paper, that a cut of the number of marquee players in the English competition from two to one, as well as his own struggles with a knee injury, could see him back in Australia, or looking for a new club.