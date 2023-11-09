Former NRL player and Wallabies star Joseph Tomane wants back into the 13-man code.

The code-hopping star who last played NRL in 2011 and has 17 Wallabies Tests to his name since, will reportedly continue his stint at the Souths Logan Magpies in 2024.

That will again be under coach Karmichael Hunt, and in a club who have an affiliation link with the Brisbane Broncos, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting he wants to have one more crack at playing NRL before he retires, despite already being 33 years of age.

“I still feel like I have a lot to offer, but I guess it's just whether coaches see that I'm the right piece to their puzzle,” Tomane told the publication.

“The ambition to play NRL is there, and it always will be there, but I'm also happy and content if it doesn't eventuate.

“I feel like I have the skill set to play multiple positions, so if I were to play in the NRL I think I'd probably be better suited as a substitute who can play in the forwards and the backs.”

Tomane first joined the Souths Logan Magpies midway through the 2023 campaign, and he went on to play two games in the QLD Cup, with one coming on the wing and the other at centre.

A likely utility if he did make the switch back to the NRL, Tomane played 32 NRL games in his first stint, with 18 coming for the Melbourne Storm between 2008 and 2009, and another 14 for the Titans over the following two years.

It was then that he made the switch to the 15-man game, playing for the Brumbies from 2012, making 67 appearances for the club before moving to Europe where he had plenty of success.

“He's had a great career,” Souths Logan coach Karmichael Hunt said when Tomane first joined the club in 2023.

“Bretho [CEO Steven Bretherton] and I met up with him and had a good chat and we couldn't let the opportunity pass by and we're excited to have him on board.

“I'm very aware of his ability and the type of player and person he is. It's funny, Bretho had never met him before and the minute we walked away, he said what a good guy he is and that we have to get him on board.

“He's a lovely man still driven to play football and what I've known of Joe in the past is exactly who he is today.”